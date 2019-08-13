The ‘Icons’ (housemates) of the ongoing fourth season of the Big Brother Naija reality show, are up for possible eviction.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Biggie had on Aug. 6, divided housemates into two different teams named ‘The Icons’ and ‘Cruisetopia’ to compete in challenges/tasks.

The Icons include; Cindy, Elozonam, Enkay, Frodd, Ike, Khafi, Omashola, Sir Dee and Tacha while the Cruisetopia includes: Diane, Esther, Gedoni, Jackye, Joe, Mercy, Mike,Seyi and Venita.

Cindy, Elozonam, Enkay, Frodd, Ike, Joe, Khafi, Omashola and Tacha are up for possible eviction for failing the nomination task.

The nomination task began few minutes after the Head of House challenge on Monday night.

The task was different as housemates did not nominate each other.

To determine who got nominated, the Housemates had to contest in two challenges. The first was the balloon one.

Jackye and Joe contested on behalf of ‘Cruisetopia’ while the ‘Icons’ were represented by Cindy and Omashola.

The Task saw each team blowing up the balloons and sticking them on the boards using adhesives provided.

Within the specified time, ‘Cruisetopia’ scored eight points while ‘Icons’ got nine. Then the second challenge began.

The second challenge required each representative to untie shoelaces and tie them firmly to the upper part of the beam.

For each lace tied, there was a point. The Task started and ended at the sound of the buzzer. Sir Dee represented the ‘Icons’ while Mike stood for ‘Cruisetopia’.

The ‘Icons’ scored six while ‘Cruisetopia’ got seven. As it was a tie, they had to do it again. The second time, Mike was faster.

In the end, ‘Cruisetopia’ won the challenge and that automatically put all members of the ‘Icons’ up for possible eviction.

As the holder of the Veto power of chance badge, Diane had to use her power to save and replace a Housemate.

She saved Sir Dee and replaced him with Joe, putting him in the list of those up for Eviction. Joe could not hide his shock.

NAN reports that the eight housemates up for eviction require votes to continue their race for the Grand prize worth 60 million Naira. (NAN)