By Rita Okoye

One of the controversial housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija Reality show, Shine Ya Eye edition, Arin has been evicted on the live show.

Arin with over 23 piercing became the 4th housemate to exit the show.

It would be recalled that on Monday, August 9, the housemates nominated Arin, Tega, Emmanuel, Saskay, Nini and Princess for possible eviction.

Ebuka, however, announced Arin as the first housemate to leave the house after he asked Saskay to sit because she has been saved by her fans.

While reacting to this, some social media users stated that they saw her eviction coming because she was quite calm in the house.