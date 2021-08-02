By Rita Okoye

It is the 2nd week in the Big Brother Naija house and Boma Akpore has emerged the head of house and picked Jackie B as his deputy.

As usual, the housemates were asked to contend for the position by rolling a dice and whoever got a number 6 would follow whatever instruction the number says.

Boma, however, got the highest number and almost finished his task before his time was up, followed by Liquorose and Cross.

Boma won the task with a whooping 26pts, thereby automatically making him the head of house.

Recall that last week, Peace emerged the head of house, making her the first of the Shine Your Ya season.

