By Rita Okoye

A GoFundMe account has been opened for Kayvee after his withdrawal from the Big Brother Naija season 6 edition.

This comes as the ex-housemate left Biggie’s house on Monday afternoon, August 16, 2021 after he was arranged to see a professional medical practitioner over his mental health issues.

The GoFundMe account is aimed at helping the ex-housemate, fund his dreams as he can no longer compete for the prize attached to the show.

In appreciation, the handler of Kayvee‘s Instagram page wrote; “Thanks, everyone, for supporting KayVee! The love has been surreal!!!! The texts, calls, prayers, assurance, genuine love and concern, even the tears! Oh my God!! Koko is LOVED!!! The support from KayveeFC and you all are the ONLY SOLACE WE HAVE RIGHT NOW, and we sincerely appreciate it!

We understand that many people want to contribute/donate towards KayVee’s growth. We have created a gofundme, and the link is in the bio! You can also support him through his verified abeg account and his Nigerian account (Ololade Gbolahan, 2114144317, UBA).

“Thanks a lot for everything!

“Ololade Gbolahan is BLESSED TO HAVE Y’ALL IN HIS LIFE. He’s getting better, and he’d be back stronger, happier and better.”