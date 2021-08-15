By Rita Okoye

Shortly after Arin with 23 piercing was evicted from Big Brother Naija Reality show, another housemate, Princess has also been evicted.

However, before Princess left the Big Brother’s house the 30-year-old did not fail to let Cross know how much she loves him.

“My crush is not White Money like most of you think, my crush is Cross… I love you Cross’ Princess said before her exit.

Tega, Saskay, Nini, Emmanuel, Arin and Princess were nominated for possible eviction on Monday, unfortunately, Arin was the first to be evicted, followed by Princess.