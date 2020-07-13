MultiChoice Nigeria has revealed that the winner of this year’s Big Brother Naija reality TV show will smile home with a whopping N85 million grand prize.

The grand prize, which includes N30 million cash, makes this season’s winnings the biggest since the show debuted in 2006, and the highest for reality TV show on the continent.

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “The fifth season of BBNaija marks a major milestone in the reality TV series. We are making this season significant by not only increasing the winnings but by also implementing other creative and innovative ways to ensure the show lives up to the premium entertainment especially during the current pandemic.”

The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five includes N30 million cash, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus, top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost, trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch itandColgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi branded chiller and trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and brand new Oppo mobile smartphone

Meanwhile, MultiChoice has promised to reveal other surprises for viewers and fans of the show in the coming days.