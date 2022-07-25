Twelve more housemates were on Sunday introduced into the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show season seven.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new housemates are Bella, Eloswag, Doyin, Adekunle, Sheggz, Dotun, Chomzy, Chichi, Allysyn, Giddyfia, Hermes and Diana.

This brings the total number of housemates on the show to 24.

However, there was a new twist in the show as another house was unveiled for the second batch of the BBNaija housemates.

The second set of housemates were placed in a separate house, different from that of the first 12 housemates that were introduced during the live launch show on Saturday.

The house occupied by the first 12 contestants is called the “Level Two” house while the 12 new entrants are in the “Level One” house.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show hinted that during the auditioning process, the housemates were engaged in a ballot.

He said this was done to be able to divide the housemates into each of the two BBNaija houses.

The housemates who picked the coloured papers were made to stay in the level up one house while those who picked the black and white papers stayed in the level up two house.

Bella, the first housemate to go into the level up one house said she would be bringing into the house a lot of vibe, ginger and premium entertainment.

She said she liked her space.

Another housemate, Eloswag from Delta promised to enjoy himself in the house as he said he would bring into the show, love, light, dance and music.

According to him, he is a multi-talented individual and willing to learn.

Doyin from Ondo State described herself as a very smart and intelligent lady, who is good at multitasking, and also a “self actualised introvert”.

She revealed that she loves to solve other people’s problems.

“I am excited and choked for coming into the show, I will be bringing in all positivity,” she said.

Adekunle from Lagos State said, “I am a troublemaker but God’s favourite child.

“I am am going to be bringing trouble into the show and some Lagos Island swag, I am 101 per cent excited to be on the show.”

Allysyn promised to come up with good content and excitement on the show, saying that she easily mingled with people and get them to trust her.

Dotun from Ekiti said he loved working out, going on dates and singing.

“I will be bringing into the house, fun; lots of energy and entertainment; high level of energy and dozes of sexiness.

“I am excited to be here on the show, when I got the call for the show, I lost my cool for one minute. I am single but ready to mingle.

Chomzy from Imo said, “I am here to win the money and have fun.

Giddyfia from Akwa Ibom described himself as a team player.

“I will be bringing into the house lots of vibes and my vibe is contagious, I love to make people feel important,” he said.

Diana, a 33-year-old project manager from Edo, said she is nice and cares a lot for others.

Hermes, who said he is involved in a polyamorous relationship with the consent of the ladies, promised to bring in vibes and fun.

Chichi from Edo said she is an exotic dancer as she claimed that exotic dancing saved her life.

Sheggz, a professional footballer said, “I am here for all forms of vibes and to also make one in a lifetime experience.” (NAN)