By Rita Okoye

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Dorathy Bachor has expressed shock after the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided her estate and allegedly broke into her apartment.

The Reality TV star was left in tears on Monday morning as EFCC officers broke her door and found their way into her living room while searching for a suspected internet fraudster.

Sharing videos of the raid and the family’s experience on her Instagram story, Dorathy lamented that she is still unable to get herself into the right state of mind, adding that her mother almost had a panic attack due to the incident.

Dorathy also slammed the EFCC operatives for breaking into people’s houses and jumping fences, all in the name of doing their job.

She wrote; “What is the need of being a citizen when you can’t feel safe in your own home. I’m so upset and literally shaking right now. At 4.45am, I heard a loud sound and noise and voices followed. I rushed out almost naked to see 5 fully armed men in my living room. One of them said, “oh na that big brother babe be this oh”. In my confused state I was trying to understand what was going on and why they broke down my door. One of them said they were looking for someone who ran into the Estate.”

Bachor explained further, “I was trying to close my already broken door when my sister screamed my name and I ran back upstairs to see my mum almost having a panic attack. EFCC on God you had no right. EFCC you now breaks into people’s houses and jump fences all in the name of doing your job. Shame on you all shame.

I have never felt so helpless in my whole life. You put a gun to people’s heads and threaten their lives in the name of doing your job.”