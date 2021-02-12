It was double celebration for ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Lilo Aderogba, who last weekend marked her birthday and also launched her new hotspot, Café 23.

The event had in attendance her family members, friends and colleagues among others.

Speaking about starting a new business, the reality show star says, ‘I’m a dietitian, and it has always been my dream to own my place where people have healthy stuff. Having the platform as well, and I thought this is the time to do this, so I made a move.’’

Lilo Aderogba is a fitness enthusiast, style influencer, content creator, and wellness specialist. One of Lilo’s objectives in life is to see that people become the best version of themselves, and Café 23 serves that purpose by offering healthy foods like fruit salads, smoothies, salads, fresh juices, and many more.