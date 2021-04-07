By Emma Jemegah and Paul Erewuba, Benin

BIG Brother Naija Peper Dem gang runner up, Mike Edwards, is one of the stars of the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State, as he will be competing in the men’s High Jump for Team Rivers.

Speaking with our correspondent, the Rivers State Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Honour Sira-woo, who said the state was ready to go all the way to the title revealed that it was a coup for the state as they were able to secure the services of the 2018 winner of the event.