After three months, in which a total of 26 individuals have dwelled in the house, it is now down to the top five housemates in Big Brother Naija, Africa’s biggest reality television show.

This year’s edition has all been about “Pepper Dem”, and the last five standing – Seyi, Frodd, Mike, Mercy and Omashola – all have an equal chance of finishing their once in a lifetime adventure by clinching the grand prize worth N60 million.

It has been an intriguing journey for the top five housemates, who have all displayed a combination of wisdom, street sense, confidence, drama and enjoyed a truck load of luck to emerge as the show’s finalists.

The show’s finalists were decided on Monday after Frodd exercised his power as the Ultimate Veto Power (UVP) holder. In a draw of lots, Frodd picked the gold Bet9ja coin of Diane, which signaled her eviction, and guaranteed Omashola – the other housemate in the mix of possible eviction – a place in the final.

During the penultimate week, Seyi, the self-professed Sugar Daddy aka sucre papito of the house got to the final by virtue of winning the Head of House task. Frodd was also guaranteed a spot after clinching the Ultimate Veto Power title, while Mike booked his spot after he was saved by the viewers. Meanwhile, Mercy – popularly known as “Lambo” and “Queen of highlights” – became the last girl standing after she purchased immunity in week 12.

As expected, the five housemates have been over the moon since ‘Biggie’ confirmed their spot in the final. The last few days have also seen the finalists taking stock of all that has happened throughout their stay in the house, knowing that the competition is coming to end. But perhaps tellingly is the tension that has gripped each of them going into Sunday’s final. Although they have all wished themselves well, each of the remaining housemates desperately wish that they are declared winner by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show’s host.

The boisterous trio of Seyi, Omashola and Mercy – who was issued two strikes for misconduct – seem to have cooled off a bit this week with their arguments as they tread softly whilst seeking the support of the viewers, who decide the ultimate winner. It also seems there is no sparring partner for the last female in the house as all the male contestants have decided to be courteous towards her.

But the tranquility experienced has not in any way halted the shouting matches in the house among the trio of Omashola, Seyi and Frodd. Nicknamed the “slow tiger”, Frodd still retained his unique trait of not hesitating to express his emotions whenever he feels hurt and he did so on Wednesday in his altercation with the duo during one of their tasks on Wednesday.

For Mike, he has decided to be the “classic man” that he has been on the show- calm, unassuming and supportive of his fellow housemates irrespective of the competition. He has, however, spiced up his behavior this final week as he now frequently utters the slangs he has learnt in the house to the surprise of viewers. It seems someone’s socialization process with the Nigerian culture has happened just fine.

The finalists, from reactions on social media, are probably the most formidable housemates deserving of their place in the final week of the competition.

With the finish line moments away for the “Pepper Dem” gang, who will be declared the last housemate standing on Sunday, 6 October?

Fans can find out who will claim the cumulative ultimate grand prize totaling N60 million only by staying tuned to DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29. Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” edition is sponsored by Bet9ja and is available on all DStv and GOtv Max and Plus packages.