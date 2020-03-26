Vivian Onyebukwa

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Esther Olaoluwa Agunbiade has been appointed the brand ambassador of Fair & white Paris range of products in Nigeria.

A unisex international beauty brand made in France for people of colour, ii is produced by Labo Derma France and marketed in Nigeria by Bozac Continental Limited. The unveiling, which took place in Ikoyi, Lagos, attracted distributors of the product, bank representatives, customers and friends among others.

Speaking, Patrick Chibueze, Managing Director, Bozac Continental described the ceremony as a step towards bringing the brand closer to its users in order to sensitise them on the dangers of buying fake products in the market.

A representative from Labo Derma France, Olivier Tancogne, whose father established the company narrated how his father; a French pharmacist fascinated by the complexion of Africans founded the company.

Speaking, the newly appointed brand ambassador, Esther Agunbiade said she was excited being the face of the brand. She said: “I have started using Fair & White Gold and I am seeing the effect. Ever since I started using this, my complexion has been rejuvenated. What is important is to identify what is good for your skin because we are unique in our different skins. With this I can be a voice. I will sensitise people about the product. It is going to be an eventful year. I would be touring the country with the brand to achieve brand awareness and eradicating the production of fake Fair & White products in the Nigerian market.”

Also present at the event was the winner of the Fair & White Selfie Challenge 2019, Miss Zainab Adamu, who was presented with the grand prize of an iPhone.