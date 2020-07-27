Things are looking up for Big Brother Naija’s winner, Mercy Eke, ex-housemate, Venita Akpofure and actress, Sophie Alakija, as Hawaii soap recently picked the trio as its brand ambassadors.

With a strong cult followership built over the years, Hawaii soap, a product of Evans Industry Nigeria, has cultivated a solid reputation among its consumers across the country. Aside being specially made from natural raw materials including carrot and pawpaw, Hawaii soap is conditioned to the Nigerian weather as well as safe on the skin.

The brand had planned a larger-than-life event to unveil its ambassadors, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to take place on social media. But then the announcement, which was made via Instagram Live, was quite effective, reiterating the brand’s progressiveness and adaptability. It attracted a large number of people who were eager and excited to meet and interact with the new ambassadors. Even celebrities like former BBNaija’s housemate, Mike Edwards called in to be a part of the interactive session.

Speaking on the development, Mercy Eke said: “Hawaii soap has promised to deliver quality service with its products to consumers. So, they should relax as everyone will be taken care of.”

Meanwhile, there are some goodies in store for the ambassadors, as sources indicate that Hawaii soap is thinking of sponsoring them on a trip to Hawaii next year.