6 BBoys and 6 Lockers emerged regional finalists in episode 3 of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria reality TV show which aired on GloTV, the company’s streaming app on Saturday February 19, 2020 with repeat broadcasts on NTA and AIT.

With their victory, the regional winners will head over to Lagos where they will take part in the semi-finals and finals of the competition. The show opened with mild drama in Abuja as BBoy Off, was almost sent off the competition after he had a fainting fit just before his battle with Bboy Vic. Medics wanted him sent home but an emotional Off had assured them that he could go ahead. Alas, his difficulty breathing and the toll from his fainting spell cost him the prize leaving Lil Vic to proudly announce that “I came, I saw, I conquered.”

Bboy Whirlz made easy work of BBoy Jerry as they battled for the top position in Benin. For Whirlz, who dedicated his victory to his mother, his win was proof perfect that he is qualified to lead the Dance Guild of Nigeria as president.

If you have seen the movie 12 years a Slave then you will understand why BBoy SixGod was ecstatic after he humbled Prym to take the prize in Enugu. After 7 years as a dancer, the dark skinned and well-toned dancer could finally brag that he is not just a dancer but an award-winning one.

In Port Harcourt, Lil Monster’s efforts proved too little to defeat the exceptional and introverted Midnight in a keenly fought battle while Bboy Trixx proved himself to be a man of skills as he kept dipping into his bag of tricks to bamboozle his opponent.