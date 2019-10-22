Fred Itua, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), Junaid Abdullahi, has dismissed an allegation that he unilaterally approved the relocation of the Agency’s office to a new rented property in Abuja.

Civil society organisation Public Service Integrity Watch (PSIW) claimed in a petition addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari that Abdullahi has failed to follow due process in the running of the Agency.

Dismissing the claim, Abdullahi said contrary to the allegation, the Agency had a management meeting where a resolution was reached regarding the relocation of the Agency’s office.

According to documents cited by Daily Sun, the management had resolved that it was necessary to relocate the office to avoid cases of theft of sensitive documents by unknown persons in its former office located at the Federal Secretariat.

It further resolved at the meeting that having staff spread over different government buildings was affecting its operations.

According to the documents cited, a letter was written to the Ministry of Works and Housing to approve the relocation in line with laid down laws. A director approved the request of the relocation on behalf of the Minister.

The documents further showed that two other letters were written to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is himself the chairman of the governing board, and the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Investigations by Daily Sun further revealed that the BCDA management also approved the refurbishment of some broken down utility vehicles needed for project supervision.

A source familiar with these development told Daily Sun that a director in the Agency and a member of its governing board are behind the petition against the Executive Secretary.

Explaining further, the Executive Secretary, Abdullahi said:

“These claims are not true. This Agency doesn’t generate funds. Our responsibility is well defined and we have adhered to what the law says.

“It is not possible for us to rent an office complex without any approval. We followed due process and approvals were given. So, those saying that we flouted the civil service rule are not aware of how we got here.

“Before we came here, our staff were scattered because our office couldn’t accommodate us. We had another office at the Federal Secretariat. We had to get the necessary approval to move to the new complex.

“We have not recruited any staff since we came in. We didn’t buy the new vehicles they’re alleging. Many of those vehicles were refurbished. When we came in, there was only one functional vehicle and we have saved cost.

“I don’t think Nigerians should take what our distractors are saying seriously. We have a mandate and we are focused on delivering on that. Nothing will deter us because we have nothing to hide here,” Abdullahi stated.