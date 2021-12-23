Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global strategy management consulting firm, has announced the addition of Mr Ahmadu Musa Kida, as senior advisor to its West African team.

Prior to joining the BCG team, Musa Kida was the deputy managing director, Deep Water Services at TotalEnergies, Nigeria where amongst other accomplishments, he delivered the Egina Field Project, which achieved First Oil at the end of 2018, and was able to achieve peak oil production of 200,000 barrels per day.

Since stepping aside from his role as DMD, Musa Kida, has maintained his commitment to contributing to local knowledge across the Nigerian energy space and currently serves as Non-Executive Director at both Heirs Oil and Gas and TotalEnergies Nigeria Limited.

Musa Kida is a civil engineering graduate from Ahmadu Bello University with a post-graduate diploma in Petroleum Engineering from Institut Francaise du Petrole (IFP), France.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Commenting on his appointment, Musa Kida said, “I am delighted to be a part of the BCG West Africa Team. BCG has over the years contributed to Africa’s development and I am excited to be a part of the team. I look forward to accomplishing more feats with the team while sharing my knowledge base and deep expertise acquired over these years” he said.

Tolu Oyekan, managing director and partner, BCG (West Africa), and head of BCG Nigeria said: “We are thrilled to welcome Musa Kida to the leadership team of our West African office. His wealth of experience will undoubtedly contribute to BCG’s ambitions to advance Africa and the world on various topics including sustainability and energy transition.”