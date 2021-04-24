The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been cautioned against demonstrating insensitivity and crass ignorance on matters of the state in the name of playing opposition politics.

Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, who gave this warning in a statement yesterday, described APC’s intervention on the planned conversion of an expanse of land and parts of the staff quarters of the BCOS to a Government Residential Area (GRA) as needless, uninformed, half-baked and irresponsible.

Adisa wondered why the APC had taken sudden interest in the BCOS staff members, adding that the immediate past APC government in the state had sacked or prematurely retired some them.

The governor’s aide stated that the APC should simply have sought information before dabbling in a matter it knew so little about. He added that the Makinde-led administration has the best interest of workers and residents of the state at heart and that it would not implement any policy that will not add value to the state. He also noted that the planned conversion of the landed property in Basorun to a GRA is intended to further develop Ibadan, reduce the housing deficit in the state capital and improve the internally-generated revenue of the state.