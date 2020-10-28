BCX Nigeria, a technology solutions provider, says it has concluded all arrangements to reposition the company for better service, as it plans to rebrand the company by next month.

Chief executive officer of the company, Mr. Ayo Adegboye, who made the disclosure in Lagos during an online chat with the media, said: “In about a month from now, BCX Nigeria, the brand that you have trusted all these years, will be switching over to its new brand identity. To mark this historic event, we will be having a hybrid event consisting of both virtual and onsite activities. Since our advent into the Nigerian business environment in 2008, BCX Nigeria has been at the forefront of developing innovative and disruptive technology solutions for all of West Africa.”

According to him, in 2009, BCX deployed the “Campus-wide Wireless Network” for one of Nigeria’s foremost universities, and this became the largest single enterprise Wi-Fi project in the country at the time. “Three years later, in 2012, we launched the BCX Cloud Computing Service, a major contribution to Nigeria’s ICT infrastructure. In 2013, we deployed the very first SIM Registration Solution (in-country) for one of the largest Telcos in Nigeria.

“Five years later, in 2018, we deployed end-user computing and networking for the world’s largest brewery, and just last year we signed a contract to deploy the largest Vocalcom deal in Africa for over 2,500 agents.

“In so many ways, our customers have been part of the BCX journey for 12 years and as we rebrand to take on new challenges, innovate new solutions and deliver a greater future, we want customers to be part of this next stage in our evolution,” Adegboye said.

Giving reasons for rebranding, he said, following the acquisition of BCX Group by Telkom in 2015, the business decided to divest all its investments outside Southern Africa and earlier on in 2020, BCX Nigeria exchanged ownership in a management buyout led by the company’s incumbent managing director, Adegboye, and IP & Cloud Ltd.

The new entity though now fully Nigerian-owned will continue to maintain a strategic relationship with BCX SA and also retain global best practices imbibed from them, Adegboye said, adding that, financially, BCX Nigeria has run autonomously for the last five years and is now better positioned to expand to other areas in the country besides its head office in Lagos and regional offices in Port Harcourt and Abuja.