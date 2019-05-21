The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has advised over 4,500 Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-licensed Bureaux de Change (BDCs) to create or activate over 4,000 official/ corporate emails on its platform and stop use of Yahoo and Gmail for official communication.

Briefing financial journalists on the development in Lagos, ABCON President, Aminu Gwadabe, said the advice followed a circular from the Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) Department of CBN, directing all OFIs including BDCs to adopt corporate e-mails for their communication with the apex bank.

He said: “We are also glad to inform the gathering that over 1,000 BDCs in the South-west have been integrated with the new CBN Forex return rendition platform. In due course, our members in the other zones shall be integrated to achieve online real time return rendition to CBN from the comfort of their offices. ABCON has created over 4,000 official emails on its platform www.abconng.org for its members to enhance compliance”.

Gwadabe said ABCON proactiveness in the automation of its members’ operations, has paid off, as all BDCs now have opportunity to re-active their official e-mails on the ABCON platform.

“ABCON advises all members to activate their emails on the automation platform to enable them comply with the CBN circular. All members are to visit national and zonal secretariats for further enquiry and assistance, where necessary,” he added.

The ABCON boss said the rising threats of cyber-security attacks on the financial system means that all stakeholders, including BDCs must be proactive to protect their data, businesses, reputation and overall operations from cyber attackers.