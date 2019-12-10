For a new artiste life on the upcoming lane is not beans, you don’t enjoy the privileges most already established acts do. They have a ready and tested fan base in waiting, while you still have to build yours and at the same time convince fans or pundits, like OAPs/DJs/music head/execs that you are worth giving airplay and time, or that your music will resonate. You have to contend with finding the right team, right producer or the one willing to work with you, right song to put out as your first single and in some cases having a follow up single ready just in case the first track hits or misses the mark.

Generally it is not easy for the upcoming artiste who is still trying to make his/her bones. If it is hard for a MALE upcomer, it is 3 times as hard or more for the FEMALE. So It is disheartening that some OAPs/DJ/Programmers/Schedulers refuse to give them airplay or grant them interview privileges. They forget that even the established acts didn’t just spring up in one day but had someone who believed in them and their music to give them a chance to be heard.

What happened to equal opportunities? I don’t think it’s fair because some will download songs by other big name artistes, even the foreign ones themselves and play it (FOMO, the desire to please, be the first to play or follow your leader go gree them). And even when the song is EXPLICIT or not radio friendly they will still take the time to clean it and blot out the offensive lines/sections ready for airplay.

Yes these artistes have paid their dues and have been tested and in some cases trusted but remember they were also once relatively unknown before someone decided to take a chance on them. If nobody breaks music from new acts how them will they be noticed. Some OAPs/DJs/radio stations in a bid to not be held culpable say things like, I don’t schedule or program music, I only play what’s on the station/system playlist or that they don’t play such songs on their station cos they’re an urban station or the song is too slow, but when you listen to their station it will seem as if they are biased or have favorites because some artistes or songs get played like every 30mins or hourly.

As an OAP your job isn’t just to host/present a show, and if that’s all you do then you are just a mere radio presenter not an On Air Personality(OAP). As an OAP it is within your rights to push for a particular song to be given airplay or added to your playlist if you believe it’s worth it. A few OAPs do this but they are too few to make much of an impact in an already overflowing and over saturated industry. As a DJ or OAP if you DON’T LIKE MUSIC by an upcoming act, be honest and STRAIGHT WITH THEM OR SUBTLY tell them and also let them know it’s just your opinion. Don’t make them any promises you can’t keep instead be brutally honest with them. After all it’s only your personal opinion and opinions even though they can say what is good music or not it has never determined what song will be a hit or not.

Do something different today break new artistes, break/play new music. Stop following trends and instead become a trendsetter, a trail blazer. Be a pacesetter not a mere follower. If you don’t like a song you are allowed your opinion but always be sure to be straight forward. It won’t cost anything if you give them pointers on what you think they are doing wrong or advice on what you feel they should do to make their music better and more acceptable. When this happens only the good/great songs not wack ones get noticed. That way our music industry will grow and become even more robust than it already is because those artistes who don’t meet the standards will be forced to buckle up and shape up or be left behind.