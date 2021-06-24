From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has charged officers of the force to keep themselves abreast with the techniques and strategies of modern policing, to avoid falling on the wrong side of the law.

Baba gave the advice, yesterday, while addressing officers and men of the Nigeria Police at the Bompai Police headquarters in Kano. The IGP, who was on his first official visit to the command since he assumed office, charged them to improve their knowledge on issues of democratic policing, human rights and other aspects of 21st Century policing.

Baba enjoined them never to be overwhelmed by challenges, stressing that “challenges are surmountable.”

He noted that even if an additional 7,000 policemen were added to the ones in Kano, it would not be sufficient, adding they should make the best use of what was available.

He expressed optimism that if officers were dedicated to their duties and professional at all times, it would go a long way to mitigate the existing manpower challenges in the state

Speaking earlier, Kano State Police Commissioner, Sumaila Shiabu Dikko said that since he assumed office months ago, the command has arrested two Boko Haram suspects, 88 armed robbers, 35 drug dealers and 469 thugs.

He described Kano state as the most peaceful state in the region, despite its huge population.