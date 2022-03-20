From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe, has called on Nigerian youths to actively participate in politics, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Abe made the call when the leadership of the National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS) paid him a visit at his residence in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The senator, who said it was erroneous for youths to think that votes were for politicians said votes were for provision of water, electricity and job opportunities.

He said: “Pursue early in life the identity who you want to be and begin to mark your character in tune with who you want to be. You talked about going to lobby students to go and register for voter’s cards. Nigeria is a democracy and everybody who is a citizen has an obligation to go and vote.

“The reason we always think we have to go and beg people to come and vote is because we have not let people know how important their votes are.

“We think that the votes are for politicians and the politicians have to pay you to go and register, politicians have to pay you to go and vote. But the votes are about light, the votes are about water and they are about jobs.”

Earlier in his remarks, NURSS National President, Precious Momoh, described Senator Abe as a student-friendly politician.

Momoh said the union wants to embark on programmes, including sensitizing students on the need to go and register ahead of the 2023 general elections.