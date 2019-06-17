Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Zone 10, Dr. Kayode Olagunju, has urged officials of the zone to always be alert and efficient wwhenhile discharging their statutory duties.

Olagunju made this charge during a drill competition organised at the weekend, for FRSC personnel drawn from the zone which comprise Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

The drill, with participants drawn from the zonal headquarters and three sector commands was organised as part of effort to enhance efficiency, as well as fitness among its personnel.

Olagunju, while addressing the Corps, underscored the exercise as a way of assessing the officers’ fitness, their respond to commands and level of their discipline.

Olagunju said: “Drills like this enhance discipline as the guards are expected to respond to instruction uniformly and be able to display endurance of long hours standing.

“As a responsive organisation, we regularly review the quarter guards and refill the performance of the guards to reflect on their level of discipline, fitness, endurance and efficiency.” Olagunju explained.

The Commanding Officer said aside laurels that were won, the participants were also enhanced in fitness, discipline as well as enhanced their bonding as colleagues.