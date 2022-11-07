From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Christian cleric, Rev. Cannon Emmanuel Adeleye has called on wealthy individuals in the society to always examine their lives and make peace with God and humanitty

The cleric noted that “Nigerian society, will be better off, if those who are well endowed with enormous resources can willingly invest in social welfare programmes for the betterment of the less endowed citizens.

Adeleye made the call in his sermon titled “Our lifespan on earth has a limit” at the burial service of late Chief Isaac Adebayo Majasan held at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Moferere Street, Iju, Akure North in Ondo state.

The cleric who quoted from the Holy Bible in Ecclesiastes 12 verse 1 and Genesis 1 verse 26 said our lifespan on earth has a limit of which only God knows the day we will die saying that one needs to settle his/her destiny with God even before dying as no one knows his or her time of departure.

He drew the attention of leaders at all levels to ensure that whatever is due to the citizens should be given to them without any prejudice and they should fear God and remember the day they would return to God, the creator of all, with nothing but records of their actions and deeds.

He however noted that Late Chief Isaac Adebayo Majasan was a devoted disciple of Christ who preached the gospel during his lifetime pointing out that he has fought the good fight of faith and finished the race.

One of the children, Hon. Seun Majasan, the Senatorial Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party Progressives Congress (NNPP) in Ondo Central Senatorial District described his late father as an encourager and a prayer warrior.

He noted that Late Chief Isaac Adebayo Majasan practice old time religion as he was a generous man to the core.