From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, has ordered security agencies to breast up and be fully prepared to forestall any possible threat capable of undermining the smooth conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

Monguno read the riot act during the meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) involving the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja on Friday.

Represented by Sanusi Galadima, the National Security Adviser however claimed that the security agencies were abreast of the security situation ahead of the Ekiti and Osun States.

“The NSA has asked me to express his appreciation to INEC chairman, his national commissioners and the ICCES members for the wonderful collaboration they have been having to ensure hitch free elections.

“He also asked me to convey his appreciation to the existing collaboration, cooperation in the previous elections that we had. He said political activities are now going on, to round off primary elections towards the 2023 elections.

“It is obviously expected that party campaigns will commence in earnest immediately after the party primary elections. The NSA therefore urge all ICCES members to breast off and be fully prepared to ensure that acts capable of undermining the smooth conduct of elections are forestalled.

“As regard the Ekiti governorship election, the NSA has been abreast via the security situation in the state especially from the ops order of the IGP and other intelligence communities.

“Let me also use this opportunity to also commend the IGP and other security agencies of the wonderful operations order irrespective of the election. At the end he also directed me to tell other security agencies with ICCES and all those that will be involved in the Ekiti election and subsequent election of Osun State, to have nothing to fear.

“The Federal Government is fully in their support, and all other logistics and other issues concerning the election will be provided,” he stated.

Earlier in his remarks, INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu had urged ICCES to continue to play a critical role in the sensitization against vote buying, inclusivity measures and, above all, security.

“Going forward, the Commission will focus on election administration: logistics, training, voter education, technology, sensitization against vote buying, inclusivity measures and, above all, security. ICCES will continue to play a critical role and the Commission appreciates the support of all security agencies,” he charged.

