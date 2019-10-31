Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has appealed to its party supporters to continue to remain calm and law abiding in the wake of Appeal Court judgment that quashed the elections of two National Assembly members on the party’s platform.

In a statement signed by the party’s state Chairman, Hon. Isa Sadiq Acida in Sokoto on Thursday, the party said it had been keenly following events at the election Appeal Court sitting in Sokoto.

Acida described the recent verdict as a clear miscarriage of justice, adding that the party was examining the judgements and would leave no stone unturned to ensure that it retook all the seats won by the party.

“The judgements in respect of Sokoto North and South Federal Constituency, as well as those in respect of Sokoto South Senatorial District and Bodinga Dange/Shuni Tureta Federal Constituency appear to be a clear miscarriage of justice.

“The All Progressives Congress wishes to appeal to all our supporters to continue to remain calm and law abiding. These are virtues known to be in our character.”

It would be recall that the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division led by Justice Frederick Oho on Wednesday set aside the judgements delivered by the Sokoto State Election Petitions Tribunal that earlier upheld the elections of two members of the National Assembly from Sokoto State.

They are Senator Abubakar Shehu-Tambuwal for Sokoto South Senatorial District and Hon. Aliyu Shehu, House of Representative member representing Bodinga/Dange-Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency.

The appellate Court, however, returned Sen. Ibrahim Danbaba and Balarabe Kakale as senator and House of Representative member in the National Assembly respectively.