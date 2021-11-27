Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has urged men and officers of the Nigeria Customs Service in the state to be civil in the discharge of their duties, particularly when dealing with members of the public.

Abiodun stated this when he received the new Customs Area Controller, Ogun 1 Area Command, Dera Nnadi, who paid him a courtesy call in his office.

“Please find a way to discharge your duties with human face. Be civil when you are dealing with the people to minimize loss of lives. It is only when you treat people with respect that they will cooperate and give you the support that you need to carry out your assignment. The Customs must change the rules of engagement. You cannot engage in shooting in the markets or on the roads, which in most cases result to death and expect the people to cooperate with you. These actions lead to mistrust. People are going through hard times and there is pent-up anger everywhere. So our law enforcement agencies need to exercise restraint when enforcing the law,” the governor said.

Abiodun noted further that people in the border areas have lived and engaged in trans-border commercial activities for long, saying that some recent policies of the Federal Government which the Nigeria Customs Service is expected to enforce, have led to skirmishes between the customs and the people. While calling for trust building, he expressed optimism that the new customs boss who had worked in the state before his appointment, would come up with a mission aimed at changing the narrative of incessant clashes as a result smuggling.

Speaking on the incursion into Nigeria by criminals from neighbouring countries, Abiodun said the state had met with the Attorney General of the Federation and Office of the Vice President which is in charge of border matters on the issue, adding that it was imperative to put a stop to frequent harassment of the people of the State by foreigners. Earlier, Comptroller Nnadi stressed the importance of the state, not only being a trade route that cut across the country, but also the fourth largest contributor to the nation’s GDP.

According to Nnadi, Ogun State, through Idi-Iroko has served as a trade route between Nigeria and Benin Republic for long, but regretted that it has now become a “war zone” as a result of smuggling activities. He said though he was in the state to enforce the Federal Government’s policy, he would change the negative narratives by ensuring that his men exercise restraint when dealing with people.

He, however, cautioned that people should desist from attacking his men and officers to forestall skirmishes.

