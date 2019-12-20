President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, challenged the Nigeria Police to uphold the trust of Nigerians by maintaining professionalism in their operations and respecting the rights of citizens.

Commissioning the 628 Cadets of the Regular Course II of the Nigeria Police Academy, he charged the officers to be gallant and courageous in the fight against crimes in the country.

The event was the second Passing Out Parade ceremony of the Nigeria Police Academy at Wudil, Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State.

He said the police remain the critical pillar of the domestic security agenda and are important to have ‘‘orderly, disciplined and modern police officers.

“As you attain this milestone, I implore you to operate professionally, gallantly and courageously as we continue to make Nigeria a safe and secure country for all law-abiding individuals.

‘‘You will soon commence your operational duties. Therefore, you must always remember that Nigeria and indeed, Nigerians have entrusted to you the assignment to protect their lives and properties.

‘‘This trust must be taken very seriously while upholding the principle of civil policing leveraging on national and international best practices.

“On our part, we will continue to fund and support the Nigeria Police Force and its institutions to ensure you deliver on your mandate. This is why we created a dedicated Ministry of Police Affairs,” said Buhari.

The president congratulated the cadets on completing the academic and professional training in the institution.

He said the academy was established to produce superior police officers equipped with the knowledge and skills to police Nigeria with the country’s unique complexities.

At the event, the five first-class emirs of Kano met for the first time, since a new law was put in place, but snubbed each other.

Before the event, the emirs had never met ever since the governor split the Kano Emirate into five, each with its own first-class emir.

At the event, the emirs sat at the second row of dignitaries facing the seats occupied by the president and the governor.

The four newly appointed emirs sat to the right of the president, while the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, sat apart alone to the left of Buhari.

The emirs did not communicate with each other throughout the event.

Mr. Sanusi arrived at the venue after the four emirs were seated but none of them greeted him as he chose a seat which appeared to be reserved.

Before Governor Ganduje created the four new emirates, Sanusi was the only first-class emir in the state.

He opposed the creation of new emirates in his domain.

Many observers believe reform was to whittle down the powers of Mr Sanusi, who had been critical of the administration of Mr Ganduje.

However, Mr Ganduje insisted that the new emirates were created to spread even development across the state.