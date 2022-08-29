The Zonal Commanding Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Zone 4, Headquarters, Assistant Corps Marshal Gilbert Igbokwe, has directed its officers of the the zone to be courteous, fair, firm and civil in discharging their duties.

Igbokwe said this in a statement issued by the Acting Zonal Public Enlightenment Officer, Route Commander, Elizabeth Eniaye-Chris in Jos on Monday.

Igbokwe while reviewing a parade mounted to welcome him to Jos, stressed the need for improved patrol activities with zero tolerance for corruption by officers.

He pointed out that hard working staff would be rewarded, while violators of operational guidelines and procedures would be sanctioned.

He assured the staff of improved collaboration with sister agencies and stakeholders such as traditional rulers, religious leader and media houses in achieving the corps mandate.

According to him, enhanced public education and enlightenment, improved enforcement and post-crash care and responses, will form part of the FRSC focus, among other activities.

He assured the various states and local government authorities across the zone which comprise Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa State of his readiness for better collaboration with a view to crashing down road traffic accidents.

Igbokwe appealed to motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations and exercise restraints and care while plying the road, especially during the rainy season and the need to install a functional wiper, brake system, good tyres and lighting system with daily routine check to reduce the rate of accidents in the zone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gilbert Igbokwe took over from ACM, Wobin Gora.

Until his redeployment to the zone, Igbokwe had served as Corps Budget Officer, Sector Commander, FRSC, in Abia and Ebonyi.(NAN)