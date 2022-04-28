From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Thursday enjoined Nigerian youths to be diligent in their business and prepare themselves for service at all times so that whenever they are called upon to serve, they won’t be found to be incapable.

The Governor gave the advice while swearing-in Terver Akase and Andrew Kputu as Special Advisers at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital said their appointment is based on the need to increase the number of those giving quality service to the state.

While disclosing that Akase, his former Chief Press Secretary has now been appointed as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, the Governor said Kputu, a geologist is Special Adviser on Solid Minerals.

“Their appointment is based on merits. They have the capacity or deliver as far as we are concerned. This is also part of our encouragement and empowerment of the youths in our administration.”

Ortom who posited that Akase worked and distinguished himself and has now been given a higher responsibility, therefore urged other youths to prepare themselves for service, stressing that a golden fish does not have a place to hide.

Recalling that after dropping out of school in form 2, he had never been idle, the Governor advised youths to take a cue from his chequered life experience as a motor park tout and improve themselves no matter what challenges they may be facing in life.

“It depends on you to either make it or not. I was ready to do even do any kind of job to earn a living those days. Be truthful in whatever you do and be diligent too in your business.

“Most of those who are here today are graduates and for those who have not, it is not too late to improve on yourselves. Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your heart. At the appropriate time, promotion will come,” the governor counselled.

While congratulating the newly sworn-in advisers, Governor Ortom enjoined them to contribute their quota towards his administration which is winding up in May 2023.

Responding on behalf of the two newly sworn-in advisers, Akase, a former governorship aspirant while thanking the Governor for finding them worthy to serve, assured that they would justify the confidence reposed in them by ensuring that the Ortom administration finishes well and strong come 2023.