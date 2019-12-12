Tony Osauzo, Benin

A socio-cultural group, Niger Delta Frontier (NDF), has appealed to the National Assembly as well as the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Ocean Marine Solutions Limited (OMSL), and other stakeholders, to be dispassionate in resolving the Secure Anchorage Area (SAA) issue.

The group, in a statement by its Director of Public Affairs, Sam Governor, in Benin, said the issue is one that needed to be resolved with national security placed in the front burner.

It said it was disturbed that the issues between the NPA and OMSL has taken a negative trend in the media space within the last few weeks, compelling it (group) to come out with a statement appealing for calm while the issue is being resolved by the legislature.

The group, however, noted that while the matter is been resolved, the concerned authority must take note of the gains that have been archived since OMSL started providing security at the nation’s maritime sector.

It also called on the Senate committee to consider the huge investments OSML has made in the sector in settling the matter, as a way of promoting further investments by other bodies or organisations.

“Because we are sure if this can be resolved without causing damage to either party, especially the OMSL that has invested substantially in maintaining security in the sector, it will serve to booster who maybe willing to invest in the sector or any other for that matter, without fear of cancellation in future,” NDF said.