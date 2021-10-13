First woman President of Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic, District 9110, Rotary International, Mamta Deb-Roy, has called on Rotarians to be effective, resourceful and life changers in their respective callings.

She made the call in her address as the newly installed first woman president of the Rotary Club of the Eko Atlantic, District 9110, Rotary International at the Lagoon Restaurant, Victoria Island Lagos.

She said there should be concerted efforts on the part of members of the club to sacrificially contribute financially to meet numerous expectations and needs of the less privileged in the society at all times.

This, she said, could be positively achieved by joining the Rotary International’s Membership Drive,.

The event, which was attended by eminent personalities from all sectors of the economy, including the past and current District 9110 governors, assistant governors, presidents of Rotary Clubs, prominent communities and religious leaders, also attracted the recently installed District 9110 Governor, Remi Bello, and a former minister of Health, who is also the Executive Chairman and Founder of Juli Pharmacy Plc, Julius Adelusi Adeluyi, and his wife.

Bello, in his address, acknowledged the club’s outstanding unparalleled success at all times, which made it unique from others.

He, therefore, called for members’ support to further arrest any future challenge.

Deb-Roy while aligning with her predecessor’s submissions, reiterated the need for transparency with sacrificial service to all to eliminate rancour for a peaceful succession in office.

She also urged political leaders to emulate and imbibe the Rotary International’s 4-way Test to make the society and the nation a peaceful and beautiful places to live.

Highlights of the events were the induction of new members, decoration of newly admitted Paul Haris Fellows and raffle draws as well as prizes to raffle tickets winners.

