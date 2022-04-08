From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, charged the newly-elected chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, to be fair and firm in all his dealings in his new assignment.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said Buhari stated this when he received Adamu, in company with the former acting chairman of the APC caretaker convention committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni. The president assured he would continue the struggle to entrench democratic principles in politics and the affairs of governance.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Today, we should all be happy that the party has nursed its wounds and healed itself sufficiently to march forward to face the challenges of the coming state and general election. When I reflect on policies of the administration on the economy and specifically in the development of agriculture, infrastructure, ICT and innovation and the welfare measures we have put in place for women, the youths and the less privileged members of the society, I get fresh confidence that our citizens will continue to support the APC in our electoral battles. Our government is working for the betterment of the country. Our policies and programmes aim at nothing but the betterment of the country and its people. Essentially, the party should take the programmes of the government to the people to infuse confidence into them.”

President Buhari commended the Buni-led Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning for the conduct of the congresses and convention leading to the emergence of the Adamu-led National Executive Committee.