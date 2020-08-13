Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government, has appealed to Nigerians to be committed in remiting their taxes to enable it provide necessary infrastructure and particularly in revamping the educational sector through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume made the appeal when he received the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigeria, yesterday in Abuja.

Akume, in a statement by the Deputy Director, Press, Osagie Jacob Julie, lamented the plethora of challenges plaguing the educational sector but pointed out that, “If our resources are properly managed, TETFUND can be better placed to support University education in the country.

“Also with harnessing of resources, the Federal Government can deliver in the provision of basic amenities especially in the education sector.”

The former lawmaker, call on universities that were yet to key into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) to do as migration of universities to IPPIS for salary payments would guarantee “effectiveness and efficiency of payroll administration.

Earlier, Leader of the Committee of Vice Chancellors, Professor Yakubu Ochefu, said the main reason for the visit was to solicit the Ministry’s cooperation and support to mark the 60th years of the association.

“The CVC is seeking for your assistance in the production and publication of a compendium of Universities in the country that will serve as an information memorandum.

“This is in addition to research and production of a documentary on the establishment and history of the Committee,” he added.