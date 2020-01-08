Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has charged judges of the High Court and Customary Court of Appeal to be fearless, firm and steadfast in dispensing justice for the development of the society.

Wike also threatened to take the issue of practising judges, who are traditional rulers, to the National Judicial Commission (NJC), for action.

He stated this yesterday, when he sworn in judges of the state High Court and Customary Court of Appeal at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor tasked the judges to be more committed in carrying out their jobs and be guided by the oath of office they had taken.

He said: “It is easy to take oath of office and difficult to abide by the oath. As judges, show commitment in the administration of justice.

“Wherever you serve, it is important for you to show commitment.”

The governor said the judiciary has the responsibility to correct the executive whenever it goes wrong and expressed optimism that Nigeria would progress if the judiciary could play its constitutional roles.

“This country can be better if the judiciary plays its role. The judiciary is the most powerful. When the executive is wrong, the judiciary is there to correct it. Anything done by the executive can be upturned by the judiciary, if they are firm,” he said.