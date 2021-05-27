From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has charged the new Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Amadi, to be firm, courageous and surpass the achievements of his predecessor.

Wike gave the charge at the swearing-in-ceremony of the judge at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He also tasked the judge to be decisive and speedy in justice delivery process.

The governor said this could be done by making sure that case files are not only assigned, but actually treated and dispensed with judgement given based on the merit of the case.

Governor Wike said such was the hallmark of judiciary independence that is being clamoured for in the country.

“Please let everybody work with you. If anybody does not do his duty, you are the chief judge, you know what to do. Do not panic. Show that you have leadership. Whether the person was your class mate or not is immaterial,” he said.

The governor advised the new chief judge not to be afraid of petitions against him from individuals or from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) because such petitions and animosity could be without facts or justification.

He urged Justice Amadi to discharge his duties in a manner that would make the state proud as it was under his predecessor.

He said: “Anywhere I go, in Abuja, they talk about my (former) Chief Judge. I still want you to maintain that relationship. Let people talk about you, maintain a cordial relationship with your colleagues outside and at home too.”

Governor Wike also assured that his administration would continue with the robust relationship established with the judiciary under Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra.