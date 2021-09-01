By Zika bobby

Former Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mr. Seni Adetu, has charged marketing practitioners in the country to concentrate on fewer tasks in the marketing mix, to enable them achieve effective results.

Giving this counsel at this year’s Marketing Edge’s Summit and Awards, held in Lagos at the weekend, Adetu, now Group Chief Executive Officer, First Primus, and chairman of the event, said the temptation of dipping a finger in every marketing pie was very high for practitioners in the marketing space.

He however argued that such practice would not allow for maximum impact, given that the distractions inherent in such actions were always huge.

“I think my advice for practitioners is that we should focus on less for bigger impact. The tendency to want to do everything is very high, but it is better to concentrate on fewer things to achieve maximum results,” he said.

One of the highlights of the event was the conferment of the ‘Political Brand Icon of The Year Award’ on Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu.

Commending the award, the governor assured the marketing community of his government’s commitment in creating a conducive environment for their crafts to flourish.

Chief Executive Officer/ Publisher of the marketing publication, Mr. John Ajayi, explained that the decision to organise the award was informed by the need to further deepen brand journalism in the country.

“We initiated the awards as a way of inspiring, exciting and igniting passion in the industry, while stimulating positive and healthy competition amongst players and gladiators in the Nigerian marketing eco-system. Before our arrival in the market, the marketing and advertising industry was largely under-reported. As a matter of fact, there was more or less a complete lack of knowledge about this new genre of journalism as regards brands and advertising reporting,” he said.

He said the publication was introduced about 18 years ago to fill the yawning gap in marketing and advertising reporting in the country, while expressing delight at the exploits of the publication in its close to two decades through opening of doors for businesses.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.