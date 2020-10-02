Nigerians have been urged to be good ambassadors by avoiding illicit trade and anything that will damage the country’s image in China.

Making the call, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, immediate past coordinator of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), Guangzhou province, China chapter, while speaking at the Inauguration of the newly elected NIDO executives, said not engaging in fraudulent businesses will attract respect to Nigerians more than they could imagine.

He urged the newly elected NIDO executives to have listening ear and fear of God in their service to Nigerians in China.

Tracing the history of NIDO in China, Mbisiogu said the group was formed in 2017 “after extensive discussions among all stakeholders drafted from members of the community, the diplomatic mission in China, and the Federal Government.”

He said NIDO China chapter held its first diaspora day, marking the official inauguration of the National Executive on April 27, 2018 in Beijing, China.

“The event brought in Nigerians from all over China, including industry professionals, businessmen, students and members of international organisations. The epoch making event enjoyed the strong support of the Nigerian Embassy and Consulate in Shanghai,” he said.

Mbisiogu, who is the chairman of Blue Diamond Logistics in China, said NIDO China is the “umbrella body of all Nigerians in China and enjoys the open endorsement, support and recognition of the Nigerian diplomatic mission in China, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria as well as the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Listing achievements of NIDO China chapter, he said its pioneer executive committee “facilitated the development of an active community of Nigerians in China” as well as provided “social welfare interventions, bridging the gap between policy making and diaspora participation, promoting cultural exchange between Nigeria and China, promoting bilateral business development and active contribution to the national development of Nigeria.”

The former coordinator said the group aims to “develop a vibrant community of Nigerians in China, enhance cooperation by providing a platform for national development through identification of individuals with the skills, and capacity as well as the willingness to contribute to nation building.”

He thanked the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing and the Nigeria consulate in Guangzhou and Shanghai and others for their support, saying the outgoing executives did their best in uniting Nigerians in China.

He also thanked Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Chairperson, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, for her “resilient effort by ensuring that Nigerians in diasporas are protected all over of the world.”