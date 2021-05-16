From Fred Ezeh, Abuja
Vice-Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Olufemi Peters, has challenged new students of the university to be studious, crave for knowledge and be good ambassadors of the school.
Prof. Peters who gave the charge yesterday at the NOUN’s 20th matriculation which took place virtually across the 103 study centres in country, urged the new students to be expository, courageous and prepared at all times.
The 20th matriculation, which was the first performed by the vice-chancellor since his assumption of office on February 11, 2021, had 17,804 students, out of which 11,983 students were for undergraduates courses while 5,821 candidates were for postgraduates.
He said: “I want you to know you are now our ambassadors. I request you to be of good character, befitting of your new status as students of NOUN.
“As positive ambassadors, we expect you to draw friends, associates, relatives and the society at large to NOUN community of learning, as you represent the old adage of taking the gown to the town.”
He assured the matriculating students that, as members of the NOUN community, they would be given excellent opportunities to learn in an atmosphere of mutual respect, justice and quality service delivery.
