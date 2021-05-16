Vice-Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Olufemi Peters, has challenged new students of the university to be studious, crave for knowledge and be good ambassadors of the school.

Prof. Peters who gave the charge yesterday at the NOUN’s 20th matriculation which took place virtually across the 103 study centres in country, urged the new students to be expository, courageous and prepared at all times.

The 20th matriculation, which was the first performed by the vice-chancellor since his assumption of office on February 11, 2021, had 17,804 students, out of which 11,983 students were for undergraduates courses while 5,821 candidates were for postgraduates.