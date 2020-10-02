The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has advised participants in cosmetology training in Nasarawa State to be hard working and become employers of labour.

The state Coordinator of the agency, Alhaji Dauda Wase, gave the advice during the graduation ceremony of 200 youths and women in cosmetology training, on Friday in Lafia.

Wase commended the trainees on the completion of their training, saying they should, at all times, defend the testimonials presented to them.

“We are gathered here today to witness the completion of training of 200 participants by the National Directorate of Employment in Nasarawa State.

“These participants had received intensive training in the last five days on how to make, produce and market 14 different items in cosmetology.

“The items are liquid soap, pomade, body spray, insecticide, disinfectants, hair cream, air freshener, shampoo, bar soap, tablet soap, car wash, hand sanitiser, after shave and stain remover.

“We are gathered here also to present completion of training testimonials to each of the graduating trainees,” he said.

Wase said that the directorate had designed the skills acquisition training programme to create jobs and reduce unemployment in the country.

He also encouraged people to counsel their wards to embrace skills acquisition programmes in order to reduce unnecessary dependence on non-existent white collar jobs.

The state coordinator disclosed that 750 participants were currently engaged in different vocational skills acquisition training in all the local government areas of the state.

He listed the vocations to include catering, tailoring, fashion design, interior decoration, plumbing and pipe fittings.

Others included computer operations and maintenance, hairdressing, vulcanising, barbing and satellite dish installation.

He urged stakeholders to collaborate with the directorate to assist youths put to use their creative minds into useful ventures.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Khalifa Buhari, lauded the directorate for its proactive steps in addressing youths and women restiveness in the state and the country at large.

Buhari, who is the Leader of Sheik Dahiru Bauchi Foundation in the state, urged the beneficiaries to use the skills learnt to become self-reliant and make contributions to the development of the society.

Responding, Fatima Suleiman, a beneficiary, who spoke on behalf of others, thanked NDE for the gesture and promised that the participants would be good ambassadors of the agency.