The Provost, College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL), Prof Foluso Lesi has charged the 94 newly inducted medical doctors and dentists to embrace innovation in the course of discharging their duties.

Prof Lesi made the remarks during the virtual induction ceremony for the 2018 Batch B medical doctors and dentists recently. The CMUL boss stressed that medical professionals ought to see the benefits in being innovative and creative in the discharge of their duties.

“Today, we are making history, as this is the first time in the College, we are doing a virtual induction. This is necessitated by the restrictions imposed as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic,” the provost explained.

Lesi commended the teaching and no-teaching staff for producing and nurturing the self-motivated young men and women to be competent professionals.

He confirmed that the 94 inductees have undergone the best training and mentorship obtainable anywhere in the World and acknowledged that they are worthy to be called doctors.

The provost charged the inducted medical doctors and dentists to be innovative, asking ‘’what does it take to be an innovator? Being passionate about something or being creative does not make you an innovator, the difference is the ability to execute.”

Prof Lesi observed that COVID-19 pandemic created opportunities for the face mask tailors and face shield makers and also caused job losses for some people. He urged them not to be among those who lament but be among those who see opportunity and take advantage of it.

His word: “Improving yourself through proper training and education. Only the educated mind can spot trends, research possibilities and apply the critical thinking necessary to respond to opportunities and changes. The goal of your training at CMUL was not to fill you up with knowledge and send you into the world. It was to make you life-long learners with the motivation to constantly improve yourself.

“There is amazing quality seen in Nigerian youths, that is, the ability to be bold, proactive and resilient. The response to life challenges in Nigeria seems not to have damaged the psyche of some of our people. Rather, it has given some of us the ability to think outside the box and pursue our goals notwithstanding the setbacks”.

Lesi tasked the 94 inducted MBBs and DBS graduates to be prudent, emotionally intelligent, co-dependent and courageous.

The provost implored them to maintain integrity and truthfulness in the discharge of their duties as doctors. He also charged them to abide by the code of ethics and rules of conduct set out by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

In his remarks, the CMUL Secretary, Mr. Olayinka Obafemi-Moses counseled the MBBS and DBS graduates to work hard and be worthy ambassadors of College.

“You must find your level in the medical space and ensure that your impact is professionally felt as graduates of the best university in Nigeria and eighth in Africa. Ensure to be a jack and master of your trade,” he advised.

The CMUL scribe congratulated parents of the 94 graduates and added that their wise investments have paid off. He assured that the College will monitor the achievements of the graduates.