From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged the Governor-elect of Anambra State, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, to be magnanimous in victory.

Congratulating the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate who was declared and returned as winner of the Anambra State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), early hours of today, Ohanaeze Ndigbo urged him to also exhibit large heart and statesmanship in his public dispositions as the next Governor of Anambra State.

Ohanaeze expressed delight that the people of Anambra State, in spite of the obvious challenges, demonstrated an exceptional degree of maturity and wisdom in managing the emotions, anxieties, conflicts, trepidations and excitements that go with such a highly celebrated governorship election.

Describing Soludo’s victory as well deserved, Ohanaeze commended Governor Willie Obiano, the people of Anambra State, the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff, all security agencies, the INEC and President Muhammadu Buhari, for their different roles in ensuring the success of the election.

In a statement issued this morning by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Alex Ogbonnia, the apex Igbo organization said, “It is heart-warming that Soludo has a track record of accomplishments as the former Governor and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Member of the British Department for International Development’s International Advisory Group; renowned author, consultant to the World Bank; United Nations Economic Commission for Africa; United Nations Development Programme; Nigerian Economic Advisory Committee; Professor of Economics at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Oxford; Cambridge; among others.

‘As the Chairman, Committee on Planning and Strategy of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Soludo displayed robust intellectual prowess, creativity, organizational skill, prudence, vision, diligence and character comeliness.

‘The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor reminds Soludo of the age-long strategic place of Anambra State in Igboland and hopes that his sterling pedigree will add extra-ordinary value to social economics of the state.

‘While we commend all the audacious sons and daughters of Anambra State who had contested for the governorship of the state at various levels of the exercise for their sportsmanship, we urge Soludo to exhibit large heart, magnanimity and statesmanship in his public dispositions as the next governor of Anambra State.’

Commending the Obiano and others Ohanaeze said, “A warm commendation goes to the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willy Obiano and the good people of Anambra State for the smooth conduct of the election.

‘Our immense gratitude goes to the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff and indeed all the security operatives for the efficient services they rendered for the success of the governorship election.

‘A special commendation goes to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for transparency, non-interference and upholding the will of the good people of Anambra State.’

