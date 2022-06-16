by Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Christian men have been urged to rise up and not remain where they are, rather, imbibe the habit of sincere service to God and humanity, for divine blessings and empowerment.

The call was made by the Supervising Minister, Central Christian Men’s Fellowship of United Evangelical Church (Founded as Qua Iboe Church), Rev’d Idorenyin James, at the 20th Central Christian Men’s Fellowship Rally 2022, held at UEC cathedral, Itire, Surulere, Lagos, recently.

He said God in His infinite mercy and grace still need men who faithfully seek Him, to bless and empower; advising Christian men to re-examine their lives and ensure conformity with God’s instructions for blessings.

In his homily on the theme of the rally, ‘Empowered for Glory’, with scriptural reference drawn from 1st Corinthians 15:10, the clergyman who is also the congregational pastor of UEC, Surulere, assured Christian men in particular, that God has not forgotten them, but urged them to hold fast to the confession of their hope without wavering, for God who promised is faithful and just, as they were created to be the head, great and excel in all endeavours.

“Don’t only be a church goer to occupy space but be a practical Christian men in words, actions, service and charity. God is still in need of men who really knows and love Him, to bless and empower. “ I charged you, henceforth, to rise up to serve the Lord and humanity, lift high the cross of Christ as true believers in the Lord “, James advised.

In his remarks, superintendent pastor of the Lagos Township Superintendency of the church, Rev’d Charles Nwogwugwu while congratulating Christian men on the success of their 2022 rally, urged them to maintain the tempo of deep collective revival and evangelism and redouble their effort in working for the Lord with blessed assurance of bright and rewarding future.

Earlier in his address, president of the Central Christian Men’s Fellowship, Lagos Township Superintendency of UEC, Elder Imeh Etuk, said the 2022 really which was set aside for spiritual and physical growth and revival of Christian men of UEC in particular, urged them to remain committed to service of God and humanity, encourage themselves with the works of their hands and honour God.

