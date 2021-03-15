Former National Publicity and Organising Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Anietie Okon, has advised Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio to steer clear of politics that could backfire on him such as the recent vituperations against the South South governors

Okon in an interview with journalists in Uyo, yesterday, described Akpabio’s comment that South South governors lacked the moral grounds to dictate how the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) funds should be used, as insulting and unfortunate.

The South South Governors Forum (SSGF) had during their meeting held in Port Harcourt weekend noted that the NDDC was still being run without a substantive board for more than a year and advised President Muhammadu that in the absence of the board of the NDDC, funds for the commission beyond the payment of salaries, should be put in an escrow account until he constitutes the board.

Akpabio during the inauguration of the NDDC headquarters building in Port Harcourt, however, told the governors to focus their attention in ensuring that local governments in their states had elected executives and not caretaker committees rather than on issues pertaining to the NDDC.