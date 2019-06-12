WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

The governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, for their emergence as the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively, at Tuesday’s inauguration of the 9th Assembly. He urged them to be more committed to the Nigerian project.

Fayemi described the emergence of the new Senate President and the Speaker, in a democratic and transparent process, as a positive signal for the country’s democracy.

The Ekiti State governor, in a statement made available to journalists, signed by his Chief Press Secretary , Yinka Oyebode on Wednesday described both Senator Lawan and Hon Gbajabiamila as distinguished, seasoned and highly-focused lawmakers with remarkable patriotic zeal and track records. He, however, advised them to put the country first in all their activities so that the people can get maximum benefit.

He said the duo have a good understanding of the role of the legislature in a democratic setting, adding that he is convinced that they would deploy their rich experience in ensuring that we have a National Assembly that works with and for the people.

“A big congratulation to the new Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila. A big congratulation to members of the 9th Assembly and other principal officers of the two houses. This is indeed a good beginning and I am convinced that the rich legislative experience and patriotic zeal of the new leaders would help reposition the National Assembly to achieve more dividends of democracy for the people.

“Senate President Lawan and Speaker Gbajabiamila have paid their dues in their respective callings and in the National Assembly where they have earned the respect and admiration of majority of members as well as Nigerians as very distinguished and patriotic citizens, who can be trusted with leadership at that high level.

“Neither a rubber stamp legislature nor a cantankerous one is good for our development as a nation.

“I have no doubt in the ability of the new leadership to strike the right balance, by putting the country and the people first, so that the peace, progress and prosperity that Nigerians want can be achieved,” he added.