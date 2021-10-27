From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has appealed to civil servants to cultivate good working relationship with the political heads of their various establishments in order to achieve the development plan of the present administration.

This is even as she has explained that the newly introduced Performance Management System will ensure that civil servants are more alive to their responsibilities.

According to a statement by Director, Press and Public Relations Unit, AbdulGaniyu Aminu, Yemi-Esan said these at the physical session/interview with the African Initiative for Governance on Public Leaders’ programme on Tuesday, 26th October, 2021, in Abuja.

The Public Leaders’ Programme is one of the initiatives of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation aimed at selecting and grooming a crop of dedicated and highly motivated civil servants who will be future leaders of the civil service.

According to Yemi-Esan, an ideal civil servant is expected to be hardworking, visionary, truthful, accountable and must be seen to be above board in the discharge of his or her duties. She maintained that character is important in civil service and not the ethnic identity of civil servants.

She enjoined Permanent Secretaries in all the Ministries, to do their best and ensure that civil servants across the board own and buy into the reform agenda being implemented by her Office.

The Head of Service explained the process of selecting public service leaders which started last year has produced 50 civil servants that have been posted to different MDAs, including the OHCSF for five weeks internship programme.

Yemi-Esan also urged civil servants to be dedicated to their duties, adding that there are a lot of opportunities for growth in the service.

