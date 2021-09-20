Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Valentine Ozigbo, has appealed to stakeholders to play an active role in the efforts to enthrone quality governance in the state.

Ozigbo said his desire to contribute more to the development of the state made him to throw his hat in the ring, vowing to rebuild the state economically and socially if given the opportunity to serve.

The governorship hopeful spoke at a town hall meeting with one of his support groups, Friends of VCO, held in Oraukwu community, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

“You are here because you are important to the grand vision of Anambra State, and we expect a few things from you and other progressives who are passionate about changing Anambra State.

“We need your prayers. We need you to be our ears, eyes, and feet on the ground in your various localities. We need you to be true ambassadors of the Ka Anambra Chawapu message.

“We will entrench a performance-driven system that will reward everyone who partook in the work”, said Ozigbo who was the immediate past President of TRANSCORP PLC.

Also speaking, the deputy governorship candidate of the party, Mrs Azuka Enemo, said she and Ozigbo would run an inclusive government that would carry everyone along, regardless of gender, religious creed, or place of origin.

“It’s clear that Valentine Ozigbo takes women as a priority. We assure you that we will ensure that women play more than a nominal role in our administration”, Enemo assured.

