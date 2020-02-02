As the National Launch of Police Campaign against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) draws closer, the National Coordinator of the body, CPS Ebere Amaraizu has urged all relevant stakeholders as well as entire citizens to show support and embrace its activities in order to address the challenges of cultism and its attendant vices holistically.

POCADOV national launch has been slated for March 12, 2020, in Abuja by the Inspector General of Police IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu who initiated its establishment.

“Worried by the rate at which the youths get involved in cult-related issue, substance abuse, sexual gender-based violence and other vices which has left some of them imprisoned and others either being killed or maimed by their rival groups as well as its attendant consequences in our society, the Inspector General of Police IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu came up with the planned programme of action in line with his firm believe in community policing tagged Police Campaign Against Cultism And Other Vices (POCACOV) CPS Amaraizu noted.

According to Amaraizu “to further deepen the campaign message and galvanize further support, the media, Government Organizations, Corporate organizations, Non-Governmental Bodies, Religious bodies, well-meaning individuals are encouraged to join the police in this all-important campaign to save our youth and make our environment safer Nigerians “.