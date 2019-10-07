Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr Ibrahim Magu has called for a synergy between the media and the Commission in the fight against corruption.

Magu, who was on a familiarisation tour of the EFCC’s Makurdi zonal office on Monday told reporters that the reason for opening the office was to reach the grassroots in the fight against corruption.

The EFCC boss, who posited that corruption does not know language, religion or tribe, disclosed further that the Commission would continue to go after any corrupt individual in the country no matter how highly placed.

“The idea of opening a zonal office in Makurdi is to be able to reach out and let our services go to the grassroots. The desire to bring everybody to be part of the fight against corruption informed our opening an office in Makurdi,” Magu stated.

“And that is why we are appealing to the media to be part of the fight against corruption. As pressmen, you are corruption hunters.

“We are fighting corruption and I can say it (corruption) is not as reckless as it used to be. The fear factor is stepping up. If you are corrupt, we will go after you without any political inclination. We don’t attach any political interest to any case we are following. We are making a lot of efforts in chasing the yahoo yahoo boys.”

Asked about the success achieved so far in the area of whistleblowing, Magu stated that a lot had been achieved in that regard.

“Whistleblowing is working and we are paying. The only thing is the delay in paying because of the rudiments of the court processes involved,” the EFCC head said.