Ogun State House of Assembly Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, has pleaded with indigenes of the state to be patient with Governor Dapo Abiodun in his quest to take the state to a new level of prosperity.

Oluomo, who said this in a statement in Abeokuta, yesterday, promised that 2020 would be known for quality governance, tailored toward bringing dividends of democracy to people, especially the masses.

He said it was the collective resolve of the state legislators to give the executive the appropriate synergy it required to fast track developmental plans in Ogun.

Oluomo said the Ninth Llegislature, under his leadership, had resolved to work in unison toward ensuring the electorate was not disappointed.

“Deliberately, we gave the 2020 appropriation bill an urgent attention and ensured its speedy passage into law, thereby continuing with the January to December fiscal year which we inherited.

“Mr. governor has signed it into law. The budget is now a legitimate document designed to put government on its toes, in a bid to bring the desired and much-awaited development to the gateway state.

“Undoubtedly, the teeming youths of our state will have reasons to smile in this new year.

“This is because of the Sports Commission and Sports Trust Fund Laws that were passed on the last legislative day in 2019.

“These bills too have gotten the assent of Mr. Governor. This means our youths will now have enough sporting activities to engage themselves, thereby bringing crimes to the barest minimum in our state,” he said.